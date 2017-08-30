South Carolina requests no refugees from banned countries

By and Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – South Carolina has asked that no refugees be sent to the state from six countries covered in President Trump’s travel ban.

“There are terrorist in the world and we don’t want no refugees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen, ” Gov. Henry McMaster said at a recent Congressman Jeff Duncan’s Faith & Freedom BBQ.

McMaster submitted the request to the office of Refugee Resettlement in the Department of Homeland Security.

South Carolina cites concerns about the vetting process for refugees from those countries. The request by the Department of Social Services asks the federal government to block refugees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

McMaster noted that governors cannot block resettlement but can make requests on resettlement. “The governor’s really don’t have much to say about it — they can’t stop it. Although we can voice our opinion on what we would like to do and not like to do,” he said.

Gov. Nikki Haley made a similar request about Syrian refugees in 2015.

