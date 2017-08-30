Sheriff: Sears worker, 81, killed by shoplifters taking TVs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say an 81-year-old loss prevention officer at Sears has been killed by two men who shoved him down while stealing television sets.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said both suspects have been arrested and charged with murder.

Lott called the men “punks” who decided stealing was more important than a man’s life.

Lott said in a news conference that 58-year-old Jeffrey Simmons is in jail on murder and strong arm robbery charges. Deputies arrested 40-year-old Jason Randolph on similar charges on Wednesday, August 30.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Duaine Hamilton hit his head on the concrete floor after he was pushed down at the Columbia Sears on Aug. 23. He died on Saturday.

Deputies aren’t releasing the video yet.

Hamilton worked at Sears for 13 years, before that he worked at AT&T, retired from the US Air Force.

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years and six children.