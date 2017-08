SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – Inbound traffic through the main gate at Shaw AFB will be closed September 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The gate will be closed to conduct insect removal and power washing, according to officials.

We’re told outbound traffic will be unaffected and may still exit the base. During this closure, personnel can access the base through the Highway 441 gate.

