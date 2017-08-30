Salvation Army serves more than 19,000 meals to Harvey survivors

KXAN Published:
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army has 71 units stationed in areas hard-hit by Harvey, helping serve meals and provide shelters.

It’s beyond just a nationwide effort, Area Commander Maj. Andrew Kelly told KXAN News.

“We’ve been told every disaster unit the Salvation Army has across the U.S. and Canada will be coming to help the disaster relief efforts,” Kelly said.

As of Wednesday, volunteers served more than 19,000 meals to those in need, not including 18,000 snacks and about 18,000 drinks passed out. The Salvation Army also has special shower units that let survivors clean up.

“We will be there until it’s over,” Kelly said.

People can donate to the Salvation Army and the Red Cross to help relief efforts by clicking this link.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s