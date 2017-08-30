Road construction project forces road closures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — King Street Extension (US 78) will be closed to thru traffic between Discher Avenue and Hackeman Avenue starting Tuesday, September 5.

The closure will last until October.

We’re told the closure is necessary to install drilled shafts, columns, and pier caps associated with construction of the new Meeting Street and Port Access Road ramps to and from I-26.

“Closing the roadway completely will maximize safety for the public and workers, as well as minimize the duration of time,” officials said in a news release.

Detour signage will be in place to direct thru traffic via Meeting Street Road (US-52) and Spruill Avenue.

Local Rosemont, Solvay, and Dolphin Cove marina traffic will be provided access throughout this road closure.