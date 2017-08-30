News class-action lawsuit filed against SCANA and SCE&G over failed nuclear plant

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — The lawsuit is filed against the SCANA Corporation and SCE&G on behalf of 10 people in Fairfield County. That’s where two nuclear reactors were being built.

The class action status would loop in all SCE&G customers affected.

Georgetown attorney J. Edward Bell III filed this lawsuit Monday. The lawsuit alleges SCE&G customers basically paid for part of the now-failed nuclear plant expansion through raised rates.

Bell says reports show SCANA and SCE&G may have been mismanaging the money brought in from its power customers and that’s why the plant failed.

“We think that there certainly is enough, according to the press reports and some of the information we’ve gotten, there appears to be a situation where the problems with the construction project were known for a long time, and they failed to alert the public about it,” said Bell.

The plaintiffs are suing, in part, for the “entire Toshiba settlement … all profits received by the defendant … all funds received from the sale of the Project,” and all funds which were paid from the utility rates to pay for the project.

A SCANA spokesperson responded to our request for comment:

“Although we will not comment on the details of pending litigation, we are confident that the company’s actions complied with all legal requirements.”