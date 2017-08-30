Man involved in shooting with Dorchester Co. deputies turns himself in

Related Coverage Search is on for suspect following officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man who authorities say was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Charleston County is now in custody.

On Wednesday, August 30, Justin Lamar Drayton, 26, of North Charleston, turned himself into to members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Drayton was wanted by several agencies for outstanding warrants. Drayton turned himself into authorities while at St. Francis Hospital, according to spokesman Major Eric Watson.

On August 25, Drayton was involved in the officer-involved shooting incident with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, while deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County Sheriffs’ Office were attempting to serve outstanding arrest warrants for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Drayton was wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office first-degree burglary, unlawful conduct towards a child, and third-degree assault and battery.

A bond hearing is scheduled for August 31, at 10 a.m.