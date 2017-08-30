Man convicted for jewelry store robberies receives sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Georgia man charged in connection with the robbery of a Lowcountry jewelry store received his sentence.

Aquabeus Demond Moore, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, is sentenced to 32 years and one day in prison.

Moore was convicted of five separate counts, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, two counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime, following a four-day jury trial in Charleston.

Witness testimony and evidence presented by the government showed Moore and others traveled from Atlanta to rob Sylvan Jewelers in Columbia, SC, on February 19, 2015, and MP Demetre Jewelers in Charleston, SC, on March 4, 2015.

In total, authorities say, the robbers stole 88 Rolex watches from the two jewelry stores. The watches valued more than one million dollars.

Around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2015, Demetre Jewelers at 253 King Street was robbed.

Following the Charleston store robbery, police said two African-American males wearing masks — one armed with a handgun and one armed with a hammer — robbed the business.

A hammer was used to smash a show case and they stole several watches.

Cell phone GPS information also showed that, after traveling from Atlanta, Moore’s phone was in Columbia at the time of the Sylvan’s robbery and in Charleston during the time of the MP Demetre robbery.

A picture of one of the stolen Rolex watches was also on Moore’s phone.

Moore’s fingerprint was also pulled from the getaway vehicle used in the robbery of MP Demetre Jewelers.