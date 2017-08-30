Lane closure on I-95 for routine bridge repairs announced

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close a right lane on Interstate 95.

The closure at mile marker 75 is to conduct routine bridge repairs.

We’re told the right lane headed northbound will be closed starting August 30 at 7 p.m. and will be opened Thursday at 6 a.m.

Cones, signs, and message boards will be in place in the construction zone, according to a news release.

