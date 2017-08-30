Elderly missing man from North Carolina could have traveled to Charleston

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WCBD) — A missing man from North Carolina could have traveled to or through parts of South Carolina.

Arthur Lee Heyward, 77, of Whiteville was reported missing on Tuesday, August 22 by his brother.

Authorities say Heyward was last seen on August 21 around 3 p.m., when a neighbor saw him at his mailbox.

On August 22, Heyward’s brother went to check on him at his home and called police when he couldn’t find him. “Mr. Heyward’s vehicle was in his yard where he last parked it,” police said in a news release.

Heyward is described as an African-American man, with gray hair and brown eyes. We’re told he suffers from medical issues that cause disorientation.

Authorities say he could have traveled to or through the Florence, Charleston or Sumter areas. Heyward has family who lives in Sumter, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.