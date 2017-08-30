Diocese of Charleston to help Hurricane Harvey victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Diocese of Charleston will take up a special collection to help victims of Harvey.

“After suffering through floods and hurricanes, South Carolina residents are familiar with the misery and distress that is occurring in Texas right now. So many people helped us when we were suffering; it is now our turn to assist our brothers and sisters in Texas,” said Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone.

The collection will be held over two weekends, September 9-10 or September 16 – 17.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Bishop Guglielmone. “Please pray for those who died in the storm, those who lost their homes and businesses, and for the first responders and volunteers in the area who are working tireless to assist those in need.”

Officials say the money will be sent to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for distribution to Catholic Charities USA and the Diocese of Galveston-Houston.