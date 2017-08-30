Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center treated record number of children

Charleston, S.C, August 29, 2017 – The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center helped 1,808 children in 2016, the most in the Center’s 26 years in service. The number of children treated in 2016 is a significant increase over the 1,665 children seen at the center in 2015, according to a statement released to News 2. A spokesperson for the center says the increase shows the need to expand services.

The top four reasons for referral were Physical Abuse (36%), Sexual Abuse (26%), Neglect (15%) and Exposure to Domestic Violence (14%).

“Studies show nearly 6,000 children in Charleston and Berkeley Counties are abused each year, so we are glad to see more children than ever getting the help they need,” says Dr. Carole C. Swiecicki, Dee Norton’s executive director and CEO. “With the right treatment, children can, and do, heal from the effects of abuse. The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is here for children and families to get the proper care that they deserve, at no charge to the child or family.”

By the Numbers

Sex 52% Female 48% Male

Age 42% 7-12 34% 0-6 24% 13-17

Race 49% African American 32% Caucasian 10% Hispanic



Of the children treated in 2016, 1,393 were assessed through forensic interviews. These interviews are utilized when there is a concern for abuse. Forensic interviews provide a comfortable, unbiased, child-friendly setting and uses non-suggestive, non-leading interview techniques to find out what, if anything, happened. The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is the only provider of court admissible forensic interviews in Charleston County.

In 2016, 1,492 therapy sessions with children were conducted. The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center provides several on-site therapy treatments including Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, Sexual Behavior Problem Program and Risk Reduction through Family Therapy. The Center is committed to using these and other treatments that have been proven in research to be effective. Children who received treatment at Dee Norton last year again showed the effectiveness of these services – 96% did not have clinically significant trauma symptoms at the end of treatment. Where there are gaps in proven treatments, the Center is developing and evaluating innovative new treatments.

“These figures attest to the need for the Center to expand,” says Beverly Hutchison, director of development and marketing at Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. “Right now, we are campaigning to raise $5 million to expand our facilities and service to better meet the need of children in the Lowcountry.”

The Center is currently conducting Above and Beyond: The Campaign to Help Children Soar . The $5 million campaign will open a new center in Mount Pleasant and renovate the existing center downtown Charleston. This expansion will allow the center to double the number of children it can serve. To learn more about the Above and Beyond campaign, please call Beverly Hutchison at 843.723.3600.