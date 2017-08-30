Dorchester District 2 says no identity information taken after Ransomware attack

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD)- Dorchester District 2 officials released a statement revealing that over the summer, the district’s technology center was attacked by a Ransomware Virus.

Officials say the virus attacked 25 of the 26 servers and disabled their operating systems, rending the information inaccessible.

District leaders contacted the State Department of Education, SLED, legal counsel, and other law enforcement agencies to investigate.

Authorities say that no identity information about any student, faculty, or staff member had been accessed or compromised.

Part of the investigation included looking at other weaknesses in the district’s system and recommending ways to keep the data center as safe as possible, according to the statement.

A second technology company was engaged to assist with the release of the encrypted data. The district paid $2,900 out of insurance to have the servers released.

24 of the 25 servers were retrieved and restored: the last server was corrupted and the information is inaccessible to anyone.

The information on that server is being re-entered by staff.

The district says this is a good opportunity for a thorough analysis of the constantly changing security system