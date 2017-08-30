3 more charged in toppling North Carolina Confederate statue

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Three more people have been charged with toppling a Confederate statue in North Carolina earlier this month.

Durham County jail records show that Jessica Nicole Jude, Joseph Baldoni Karlik and Qasima Rohan Elise Wideman were arrested Monday and later released. Jail records show each faces charges related to rioting and property damage.

An attorney representing the three, Scott Holmes, declined to comment on their arrests.

Eight others had already been arrested previously on similar charges of tearing down the Confederate statue in front of a government building in Durham. The bronze soldier was pulled down Aug. 14 by protesters who climbed a ladder and attached a rope.

The toppling came in the aftermath of a white nationalist rally in Virginia that turned deadly.

