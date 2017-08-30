17-year-old charged in Party Rock fire to face judge

RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (WCBD) – The teenager accused of setting a wildfire that burned thousands of acres will face a judge.

Aaron Rolls, 17, is facing two misdemeanor charges in connection with the Party Rock fire of November 2016 that burned more than 7,000 acres in Lake Lure, Chimney Rock, and Bat Cave.

The teenager is facing charges of allegedly “negligently setting or causing to be set on fire of any woods, land or fields in any county under the protection of the Dept. of Environment and Natural Resources.”

For over four weeks in November, the fire burned 2,489 acres on NC State Park property and 4,653 acres of private property.

Firefighting costs are estimated at $7 million.

