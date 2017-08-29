Worry renews as residents, officials brace for Harvey’s return

HOUSTON (AP) – Crews overwhelmed by thousands of rescue calls during one of the heaviest downpours in U.S. history have had little time to search for other potential victims.

But officials acknowledge the grim reality that fatalities linked to Harvey could soar once the devastating floodwaters recede. Even worse, officials now worry that the worst may be yet to come.

More than three days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities worry that the tropical storm now parked over the Gulf Coast will return and deliver a knock-out blow to a Houston region already ravaged by devastating downpours generating an amount of rain normally seen only once in more than 1,000 years.

Some fear that may be more than the nation’s fourth-largest city could bear.