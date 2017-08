DICKINSON, Texas (KXAN) — Residents of a Dickinson nursing home were reportedly trapped in waist-deep water Sunday.

A photo by Trudy Lampson and obtained by KRTK shows residents sitting in water waiting to be rescued.

Most of the residents were either on oxygen used wheelchairs.

The residents are believed to be safe now.

Dickinson is located between Houston and Galveston along Interstate 45.