UN Ambassador Nikki Haley calls NKorea missile launch ‘unacceptable’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — The latest missile launch from North Korea actually flew right over northern Japan before crashing into the ocean.

This morning the United Nations Security Council called for an emergency meeting to discuss options for North Korea.

Ahead of that meeting, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley called the action “unacceptable and irresponsible.”

“Well first of all what happened yesterday is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible,” she said. “The United States along with Japan and South Korea have called for an emergency Security Council Meeting this afternoon.

“We are going to talk about what else is left to do to North Korea.

“No country should have missiles flying over them like those 130 million people in Japan. It’s unacceptable. They have violated every single UN Security Council resolution that we’ve had and so I think something serious has to happen.”

When asked what they planned to discuss, Haley responded, “I think we have a lot to talk about today. And so with all of our partners what we hope is that China and Russia continues to work with us like they have in the past on North Korea but I think enough is enough.”