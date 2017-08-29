South Carolina relief workers head to Houston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Dozens of volunteers from South Carolina are heading to Houston to assist in the relief efforts.

Fourteen American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers from throughout the state of South Carolina are being deployed to Houston, Texas. We’re told the volunteers are prepared to staff shelters and assist with the movement of resources and supplies to support the operation.

“Our volunteers are dedicated to helping families when they need it most, whether here in their local community or across the country,” said Louise Welch Williams, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross in South Carolina. “When they heard that help was needed in multiple states, they immediately volunteered to assist the people displaced by these disasters.”