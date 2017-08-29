RiverDogs asking fans to help with relief for Hurricane Harvey during final homestand

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston RiverDogs are asking fans to get involved to provide relief for those affected by Hurricane Harvey over their final three-game homestand starting on Tuesday.

Over the course of the upcoming three-game stint, fans can buy a raffle ticket to enter for a chance to win game used and signed memorabilia from RiverDogs players. The winner will be drawn on Thursday with all proceeds of the raffle going to the MiLB Charities Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“We are proud to take part in MiLB’s efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “South Carolina has seen firsthand the damage that severe flooding can bring, and we are asking Charlestonians to come together and support this initiative as we get set to wrap up our season.”

Along with raffle tickets, there will be donation jars at every concession stand were fans can donate directly to the fund over the three days.

MiLB Charities will match all donations raised over the course of the three days up to $10,000.

