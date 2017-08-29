President Trump to head to Texas to survey hurricane damage

NBC NEWS/ WCBD Staff Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington. The federal government has, for now, enough disaster aid money to deal with the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, but the ongoing storm appears sure to require a multibillion-dollar recovery package as did Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Corpus Christi, TX (NBC News/ WCBD) – President Donald Trump is headed to Texas Tuesday in an effort to survey flooding and hurricane damage.

It is expected that President Trump will not visit Houston, but instead will visit Corpus Christi, which is where Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane Friday night.

During his visit, it is expected President Trump will receive a briefing on hurricane relief efforts.

Following his visit to Corpus Christi, the President will travel to Austin where he will tour the Texas Department of Public Safety Operations Center.

 

 

