President Trump to head to Texas to survey hurricane damage

Corpus Christi, TX (NBC News/ WCBD) – President Donald Trump is headed to Texas Tuesday in an effort to survey flooding and hurricane damage.

It is expected that President Trump will not visit Houston, but instead will visit Corpus Christi, which is where Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane Friday night.

During his visit, it is expected President Trump will receive a briefing on hurricane relief efforts.

Following his visit to Corpus Christi, the President will travel to Austin where he will tour the Texas Department of Public Safety Operations Center.