Police: Woman drove school bus while drunk in South Carolina

By Published:
Angela Caldwell

JEFFERSON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina school bus driver with high school students on board had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit after being stopped for driving erratically.

State Transport Police Cpl. Lee Catoe said 53-year-old Angela Caldwell was stopped on state Highway 265 around 7:30 a.m. Monday after someone flagged down an officer and reported the bus was swerving.

Chesterfield County school district officials say five high school students on the bus were not injured.

Catoe said Caldwell had a blood-alcohol level of 0.31 percent when she took a breath test at the Chesterfield County jail. The South Carolina legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Caldwell is charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

