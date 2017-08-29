One person killed in Georgetown County hit-and-run

Georgetown County (WCBD) – One person is dead following a hit-and-run in Georgetown County Monday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit on Highway 51 near the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The driver was nowhere to be found once authorities arrived.

The Highway Patrol is now working to find out the type of vehicle that hit and killed the pedestrian.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

