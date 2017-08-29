Nursing home residents safe after being trapped in waist-high water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents of a nursing home who had been trapped in waist-high water following flooding from Harvey are safe. Their story garnered attention after a tweet showing residents sitting in a flooded room waiting for help.
Kim McIntosh’s mother runs La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas.
On Sunday morning, McIntosh said her mom texted her a picture that showed residents in waist-deep water. She tried calling for help, but first responders were tied up with dozens of rescues.
“Within 10 to 15 minutes, it was waist high,” McIntosh said during a phone interview with News Channel 8.
So McIntosh’s husband Tim tweeted the photo, and it immediately pulled at heart strings.
Within a few hours, McIntosh said rescuers went to the nursing home and pulled the 15 residents and three nurses to safety.
They used a high-water vehicle to get to them, McIntosh said.
“I think it achieved the goal of getting them help,” she said.
News Channel 8 has learned residents from the nursing home are now in temporary facilities. The owner’s daughter tells News Channel 8 they are “doing great.”