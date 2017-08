JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A grocery store is coming to the Lowcountry.

Publix at Riverland Market is headed to the southwest corner of Folly and Fort Johnson Roads. The new store is set to open late 2018.

The supermarket will be approximately 45,000 square feet. About 130 associates will be hired.

