CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The woman accused of killing her father in Mount Pleasant in May 2017 will head to trial.

The decision in the Brittany Simpson murder case was made on Tuesday, August 26.

Simpson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime in the death of 65-year-old Robert Simpson.

According to court documents, the 31-year-old had been evicted from the home.

She currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center without bond.