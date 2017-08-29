Meeting planned on Chicora Life Center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County Council will hold a special meeting about the Chicora Life Center. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 29.

The center, which also served as the old Charleston Naval Hospital, is the focus of a legal battle.

The city of North Charleston purchased the hospital from the federal government back in 2012. It was then sold for a profit to the Chicora Holdings Group. The group purchased the facility from the City of North Charleston in 2014.

“We are very excited for the rehab of a great building in a great location,” Chicora Life Center Manager Doug Durbano said in 2014 “What makes it really special, though, is that the services provided there will be vital to this community,” Durbano added.

The plan of The Chicora Life Center was to feature a myriad social, government, non-profit and care facilities — all in one building — serving as a social services hub in the middle of Charleston County in an area in need of these services.

The County’s lease with Chicora was for 25 years.

Project leaders planned to have first tenants in the building the early part of 2015.