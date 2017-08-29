Man burned in reported explosion at Moncks Corner home; may face charges

By Published:
Credit: WCBD/Raymond Owens

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway following a reported explosion in Berkeley County.

Authorities say at about 6:16 p.m. on Monday, August 28, officers responded to 1229 Sheridan Court where they found 33-year-old Eric Smith suffering from burn injuries.

Medics transported him to Trident Main Hospital then to the North Augusta Georgia Hospital.

Moncks Corner Police Detectives along with the Charleston County Bomb Squad searched the home and seized various chemicals and fireworks.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the burn victim was attempting to make some sort of incendiary device when it ignited and caused his injury,” authorities said in a news release.

We’re told some nearby residents were temporarily evacuated. They have since been able to return home.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation and charges may result.

We are working to learn Smith’s current condition.

