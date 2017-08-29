Lawsuit asks to freeze profits over failed nuke plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Another lawsuit has been filed against the two utilities involved in a failed South Carolina project to build two nuclear reactors.

The latest lawsuit filed Monday is a class action suit on behalf of 10 people in Fairfield County, where the two abandoned reactors were being built to go alongside a working unit at the V.C. Summer plant.

The lawsuit against South Carolina Electric & Gas and state-owned utility Santee Cooper asks a judge to freeze the more than $2 billion the utilities will get from a settlement with Toshiba, which went bankrupt as it built the reactors.

The suit also asks to freeze the profits and dividends of Scana Corp., the parent company of SCE&G.

At least two other lawsuits have already been filed over the failed plants.