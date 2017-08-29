How Wando High’s principal is managing the largest student body in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — The Friday night lights and sounds of bus stops tell you students are settling into the new school year. For Wando High School students, they’re settling in with more than 4,000 others.

“One size doesn’t fit all, and with our size, comes opportunity for kids,” said Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer

Dr. Epplesheimer started at Wando more than a decade ago. She hasn’t been principal the whole time, but she’s watched the school grow from 3,000 to more than 4,000.

“We are public, non-magnet, and we have a diverse population. And, we are still one of the highest performing schools in South Carolina,” said Epplesheimer.

She says the best way for students to succeed is to invest in the opportunities at the school. There are 250 courses to take, and 25 of those are advanced placement. Also, students can take classes focused on a type of trade, like engineering, nursing, culinary arts, cosmetology and others.

“The way we function is we build it if these kids want it. I don’t hire teachers based on what they like to teach. I hire teachers based on what [the students] sign up for,” said Epplesheimer.

Along with dozens of accolades for Wando students come several challenges.

“For one thing, space is a challenge for us. There really is nowhere else for us to grow,” said Epplesheimer.

“Feeding 4,000 plus students is a challenge … We start serving lunch at 11:53 and we finish up at 2:05,” she said.

The day’s scheduling is precise, and some teachers don’t have their own classrooms. Students also have to share technology in class.

Outside the school, it’s hard to avoid traffic.

“I have probably 1,250 students who drive on campus, so you can imagine people going in, people coming out … The first two weeks of school are challenging,” said Epplesheimer.

Now, we are in the first full week of school, and Epplesheimer said she looks forward to more than a dozen more.

“Our staff and our faculty, we all work together to build strong relationships with kids,” she said.