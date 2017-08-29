Deputies: Man exposes himself outside Waffle House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man who exposed himself to a woman and her children at a Waffle House in South Carolina has been arrested.

Local news outlets report 56-year-old Robert Jay Lucas was arrested Sunday after the incident.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies responded at a Waffle House near Columbia after receiving a report that Lucas exposed himself in the parking lot of the restaurant. Deputies found Lucas across the street panhandling for money.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Lucas is a registered sex offender and has been charged with indecent exposure. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.