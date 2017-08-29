Deadline looming to grow hemp in SC, apply now!

South Carolina farmers aren’t exactly breaking down doors to get their hemp growing licenses.

The South Carolina Agricultural Department tells us, even though there has been a lot of interest in applying to the hemp pilot program, they’ve only gotten 2 applications.

The application process started on August 1st and the deadline is September 15th. There are an initial 20 available licenses.

We’re told the pilot program rules are based on parameters set by the state legislature and by the federal farm bill and the application is extensive.