Coroner identifies Texas man killed in motorcycle accident

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening.

According to Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton, Judah Reese, 44, of Texas, died in the emergency room at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the accident.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 26, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single motorcycle accident on US HWY 17S near Dobbin Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed Reese was operating a black Harley Davidson at a high rate of speed when he lost control and drove into the grass median.

He was thrown from the motorcycle.

The accident remains under investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.