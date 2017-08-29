Carjacking, armed robbery leads to chase and crash

By Published:

A man in arrested after a carjacking, armed robbery and police chase.

North Charleston police say it started Sunday night at the CVS on Montague avenue when a man held a teenager at gunpoint and took her SUV.

Later, the vehicle was used in an Armed Robbery at the Family Dollar on N. Main street in Summerville.

After a chase with police, the driver later crashed into several cars in a Rivers avenue parking lot.

They later found and arrested 27 year old Marquine Benbow in Hanahan. He is facing theft of a motor vehicle, failure to stop and weapons charges.

