Arrest made in Georgetown fatal hit and run

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The person who police say is responsible for a fatal hit and run in Georgetown County is now in police custody.

William Colton Fulton, 22, contacted law enforcement Tuesday morning and turned himself in, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death and operating a vehicle without insurance.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, August 28, a pedestrian, later identified as Aric Myers, 22, from Wast Windsor, Connecticut was struck and killed in the Browns Ferry area near the Georgetown County Detention Center, according to Trooper Corporal Sonny Collins.

His cause of death is multiple trauma, according to Georgetown County Coroner’s Paulette Radcliffe.

We’re told the vehicle involved in the incident left the scene with damage to the front passenger side.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the accident.

