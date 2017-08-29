AG: Trump signs executive order on military gear

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments.

The Obama administration severely limited the program two years ago amid a public outcry over how the equipment was used during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions says those restrictions went too far. He says the new approach will boost public safety.

Sessions announced Trump’s decision to a cheering crowd Monday at the national convention of the Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville, Tennessee.

The White House has released a copy of the executive order signed by Trump.