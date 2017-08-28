Weather Alert Day: Impacts expected from possible tropical cyclone

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Storm Team 2 declared Monday, August 28 a Weather Alert Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for Georgetown County as the center of the disturbance is expected to pass just east of there. School district Officials cancelled after school activities because of the storm.

Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous surf are expected along the entire Lowcountry coast Monday.

Rain will slowly increase in coverage and intensity through the morning. The best chance of rain will be focused over the lower Charleston and Colleton County coasts through the midday hours.

Expect coverage and intensity to increase through the afternoon into the evening with most areas picking up 1-3″ of rain, mainly toward the coast.

Some areas along US-17 could pick up as much as 5″ of rain.

High tide will occur before the heaviest rain develops which is good news as far as the flooding potential is concerned. Some areas could see flooding, but widespread problems are not anticipated.

Dangerous surf is expected with a high risk of rip currents along our coast.