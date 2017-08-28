Water reaches roofline of homes in Texas neighborhood

HOUSTON (AP) – Water in a Houston-area neighborhood along a creek that’s overflowing has reached the roofline of single-story homes.
People can be heard yelling for help from inside homes in the Cypress Forest Estates subdivision in northern Harris County also can be heard as a steady procession of rescue boats head into the area.
RELATED: News 2 Hurricane Central
One man, Joe Garcia, wearing a blue jacket and a New York Mets cap, was carrying his German Shepherd, Heidi, in chest-deep water before he was picked up by a boat. Garcia said he floated out a tub of his belongings, then went back in to get his dog.
The current is swift and the waters have continued to rise Monday.
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Harvey takes aim at Texas coast
PHOTOS: Preparing for Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Preparing for Hurricane Harvey x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges