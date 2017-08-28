Tropical storm watch issued for parts of coastal Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of North and South Carolina.

An advisory at 5 a.m. Monday says the watch stretches from near Georgetown, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

At 5 a.m., the storm was stationary about 185 miles southwest of Charleston.

The storm is expected to move slowly toward the South Carolina coast Monday and is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center expects the system to bring up to 6 inches of rain along the coasts of North and South Carolina and southeast Virginia. Forecasters say moderate flooding is possible along the northern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina coast.

