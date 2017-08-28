Tropical storm watch issued for parts of coastal Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of North and South Carolina.

An advisory at 5 a.m. Monday says the watch stretches from near Georgetown, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

At 5 a.m., the storm was stationary about 185 miles southwest of Charleston.

The storm is expected to move slowly toward the South Carolina coast Monday and is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center expects the system to bring up to 6 inches of rain along the coasts of North and South Carolina and southeast Virginia. Forecasters say moderate flooding is possible along the northern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina coast.

Mike Lepp | Augu