Tropical storm warning posted for parts of coastal Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Officials in one South Carolina county have increased their alert level slightly as a potential tropical storm approaches the Carolinas.

Horry County officials raised their alert level Monday and said they were discussing with state emergency management officials the possibility of a tropical storm Monday or Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch from near Georgetown north to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

A tropical storm watch continues in effect from Georgetown to Surf City.

At 11 a.m., the storm was about 100 miles southwest of Charleston. It was moving northeast at about 9 mph. Forecasters said the storm is expected to reach the Outer Banks on Tuesday. It could become a tropical depression or tropical storm later Monday or Tuesday.

Highest winds are about 35 mph.

The storm could bring up to 6 inches of rain to the Carolinas and southeast Virginia.