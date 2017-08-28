Summerville WB exit 199 closed

South Carolina Department of Transportation camera picture of traffic backups at Exit 199 WB. Officials say an accident at mile marker 194 is causing the traffic problems.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Exit 199 westbound is closed, according to the Summerville Police Department.

Details are limited but according to spokesman Lieutenant Nick Santanna, the exit is closed until further notice.

“I will try update you with more information when it’s available,” Santanna added.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras show heavy traffic near that exit. The backup comes on the heels of another accident on I-26 WB at the Jedburg exit.

