State officials monitor potential tropical cyclone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is monitoring a tropical storm system that could affect parts of the state’s coast.

#BREAKING @NHC_Atlantic says area of interest off the GA coast is likely to become a depression or storm later today #chswx @wcbd (1 of 2) — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 27, 2017

As a result of the storm’s projected movement up the east coast, key local and state agencies have been notified to be ready to respond if the need arises.

Coastal residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, especially residents in low-lying areas that are normally prone to flooding.

“We’re watching this storm very closely. There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecasts,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said “If it looks like this storm is going to affect South Carolina we want everyone to be ready. Now would be the time to review your emergency plans just in case.”

Heavier rain flaring up around what could be the center of a developing tropical storm off of our coast. #chswx pic.twitter.com/xmISGtThNM — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 28, 2017

As a precautionary measure, SCEMD has increased operational readiness to Condition Four. OPCON Four is the next highest response level above normal, day-to-day activities, and emergency managers make initial preparations for the possibility of any hazardous situations. Select personnel from SCEMD’s Operations and Preparedness sections continue to monitor storm conditions from the state Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.