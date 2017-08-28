South Carolina Red Cross providing aid to Hurricane Harvey victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Harvey has brought massive floods and destructive winds to Texas, leaving victims of the storm in need of help.

Many in the Lowcountry are lending a hand.

The South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is pouring into Houston and surrounding areas to help with rescue efforts, mainly assisting evacuees displaced from their homes at shelters.

Authorities are fielding hundreds of emergency calls and many neighborhoods are still underwater — shelters are packed in Houston as families look to get out of their fast-flooding homes. Fifty-three volunteers and staff members from South Carolina are now working in areas affected by the storm.

“Most of what our volunteers will be doing is working in the shelters and assisting those folks there by making sure they are comfortable, plus making sure they have the food and water they need,” said Cuthbert Langley, a spokesman for the South Carolina Red Cross.

Four fully-equipped emergency response vehicles were also sent from South Carolina to provide immediate assistance.

“Our focus right now is just being on the ground there, helping everybody out as much as they can,” said Langley.

The volunteers are currently on a two-week rotation, but all of those sending crews to Houston are certain, this is only the start of a long and costly clean-up.

Construction workers are headed to Texas from Berkeley County, supplying trucks to assist overall debris pick-up for the next couple of days. The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is sending contractors to provide manpower to areas overwhelmed by rising water.

If you’re looking for a way to help, the Red Cross says financial donations are the most helpful when it comes to relief efforts.

“Giving money to the red cross is the best way to us right now,” said Langley.

You can donate by sending a text directly to a fund for the victims.Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Alternatively, you can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.