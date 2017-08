Family and friends gathered to remember slain Charleston chef Anthony Shane Whiddon on Sunday.

Whiddon, 37, was shot and killed Thursday at Victoria’s on King Street, where he worked as an executive chef.

Police say the alleged gunman, Thomas Burns, 53, was a disgruntled employee. He is charged with murder.

Whiddon’s memorial service was held at the Historic Rice Building on Lockwood Drive. He was known for his love of food and the outdoors.

Whiddon is survived by his wife and two sons.