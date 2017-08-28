Sidney Moorer goes to trial for obstruction of justice in Heather Elvis case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer is scheduled to go to trial Monday morning for an obstruction of justice charge.

Heather Elvis, the 20-year-old Moorer is accused of kidnapping, was last heard from Dec. 18, 2013. Elvis’ car was found abandoned near Peachtree Landing along the Waccamaw River.

The indictment for an obstruction of justice charge was originally filed against Moorer Feb. 27, 2014. The indictment alleges that Moorer purposefully acted in a way that “prevented, obstructed, impeded, or hindered the administration of justice,” around Dec. 20, 2013.

An adjusted indictment came out in late March and simply expanded the timeline of when Moorer intentionally hindered the investigation into finding Elvis. The new indictment tacked on an additional day of potentially unlawful action and also removes the name of a former Horry County detective who has since been indicted on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.

A retrial for Moorer’s kidnapping charge is planned in Georgetown County, but a date has not been set for that trial.