Sheriff’s Office to bring work place violence training to Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Sheriff Al Cannon and SC Representative Wendell Gilliard will hold a news conference to discuss the Sheriff’s Office partnership with Training Force USA.

We’re told the partnership to provide specialized training in workplace violence for employees in Charleston County and its surrounding area.

In response to the recent violent event that occurred on August 24, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will provide three – one-day training classes.

The classes will begin September 5 and end on September 7, at 5 p.m. Restaurant employees, business owners, human resource professionals, other business personnel are encouraged to attend. These classes are free and food. You only need to register for one class.

The news conference will be held on Monday, August 28 at 1 p.m. the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

