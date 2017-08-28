SCDOT prepares for possible tropical weather

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is making preparations for wind and rain from a tropical system that is expected to pass through the northeast corner of the state beginning Monday night, August 28.

Half of the Maintenance forces in Horry and Georgetown Counties will report to work at 7 p.m. Monday. Those crews will be ready to clear downed trees and debris off the roads and to close roads that may become flooded. The remaining crews in those two counties are inspecting locations during the daylight hours Monday that are prone to flooding.

Crews in Charleston and Berkeley Counties are also inspecting flood-prone areas in those counties. On-call crews are scheduled to report to work this evening to respond to any problems. In addition, stand-by crews will be brought in if needed.

We’re told if winds reach a sustained level of 25 mph, the moveable bridges in these counties will be locked down in a position for vehicular traffic only.

“Significant levels of standing water on roadways can occur. The public is warned not to attempt to drive through it. Standing water can be life-threatening,” Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin said.

He warned motorists not to drive around any barricades SCDOT uses to close roads. Roads are closed when damaged or present hazardous situations.