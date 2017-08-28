One dead following accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal collision in Williamsburg County.

Troopers say on Monday, August 28 at 6:25 a.m., the driver of a Nissan pick-up truck, traveling south on Hwy 41/51 near Cooper Ave, struck the back

of an empty log truck.

We’re told the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the log truck did not sustain any injuries and will not be charged in the accident, according to trooper Matt Southern.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office.

