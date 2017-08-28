Officials to hold news conference on Tropical Storm Harvey

HOUSTON (WCBD) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner holds a news conference to update the latest on Tropical Storm Harvey.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane, dropping heavy rain in the Houston area, still has sustained winds of up to 40 mph and is centered 20 miles east of Victoria, Texas, about 120 miles southwest of Houston. It continues to creep to the southeast at 3 mph.

The hurricane center says Harvey’s center was expected to drift off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander offshore through Tuesday before beginning “a slow northeastward motion.”

The center says those in the upper Texas coast and in southwestern Louisiana should continue to monitor Harvey’s progress.

