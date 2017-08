Moncks Corner Police chief Rick Ollic tells News 2 an explosion took place at a house on Sheridan Court Monday night.

A man was taken to the Augusta Burn Center with severe burns.

The Charleston County bomb squad is on the scene, responding along with the Charleston City hazardous materials team.

The cause of the explosion isn’t known at this time.

We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as new information comes into our newsroom.